Encounter underway between militants, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Ratnipora area of Pulwama in south Kashmir during the night following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Ratnipora area of Pulwama in south Kashmir during the night following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired on the forces who retaliated. The exchange of fire was on, the official said, adding the area has been cordoned off and further details were awaited.

In another incident, at least six militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir's Pulwama district. The deceased were affiliated to former top Hizbul Mujahideen commander and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind head Zakir Musa, Awantipora Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammed Zahid said. The encounter erupted after police launched a cordon and search operation following inputs about the possible presence of militants. During the searches, police opened fire, resulting in the encounter.

