Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district

An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces at Khudwani area of Kulgam district in South Kashmir, according to official sources



Representational picture

Secuiry forces and millitants are currently embroiled in a gun batlle at Khudwani area of Kulgam district in South Kashmir, as per officials. Two to three terrorists are reported to be holed up in the area. The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police are jointly carrying out the operation. Further details are awaited.

Police said the security forces surrounded Wani Mohalla in Khudwani area of Kulgam district for searches on Tuesday evening. "During the search operation, some gunshots were heard after which an encounter started. The gunfight is still underway," police said. Meanwhile, authorities on Wednesday suspended Internet services in the area to check the spread of rumours by anti-social elements, police sources added.

(with inputs from ANI, IANS)

