Encourage small businesses to survive and thrive

Time and again we hear lines like the current economic hardship is only temporary. We read statements from politicians telling people all is well. On the other hand, we read reports like the one in this paper, which detailed how stall-owners who have taken loans ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs1.6 lakh have been left in the lurch and have no alternative site to set up stalls.

The popular three-decade-old Samartha Bajar Peth, a household business fair that is held a month ahead of Diwali at Antonio D'Silva School's ground in Dadar West was asked to wind up abruptly as the State Election Commission has decided to use the premises during elections. It began on August 23 and was to continue till October 30, with stall-owners focusing on the last two weeks before Diwali.

The district election officer needs to impress upon the school that the fair be extended for a few days after elections to make up for the shortfall. Small scale entrepreneurs sell clothes, grains, home-décor items, lanterns and rangoli powder.

Local politicians and corporators who are promising the moon to the voters as they get into a frenzied campaigning mode, must come to the rescue of these hapless owners. A lot of the stall owners are women. We talk about empowerment, make all the correct noises about women entrepreneurs and making them self-sufficient, but crush grassroots initiatives like these.

Those who are in decision-making roles need to find a conscience and see that these small businesses are allowed to set up once the polls and counting are over, though

they will be unable to capitalise on the Diwali rush.

Local initiatives must be encouraged to survive and thrive. They are part of the culture, a vital aspect and a business base, however modest of the bustling metropolis we live in.

