'End of an era': Bollywood mourns Soumitra Chatterjee's demise

Bollywood on Sunday mourned the demise of legendary Bengali actor and Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner Soumitra Chatterjee. Conveying his condolences to the family of the late actor on Twitter, actor Anil Kapoor called him "a legend and an inspiration".

Paresh Rawal too paid an emotional tribute to Chatterjee and tweeted, "Soumitra Chatterji. An self-effacing actor. Om Shanti."

By sharing a picture of the iconic duo- filmmaker Satyajit Ray and Chatterjee, veteran actor Raj Babbar wrote on Twitter in Hindi: "Soumitra Chatterjee was a veteran actor who has passed away today. He started his acting journey from Satyajit Roy's 'Apur Sansar' and an award like Dada Saheb Phalke Award is the example of his acting skills and his ease while delivering them. While performing the characters, he used to forget everything. Saumitra da, will miss you very much."

Randeep Hooda termed the actor's demise as the 'end of an era'. He tweeted, "The end of an era .. RIP Legend #SoumitraChatterjee (with folded hands emojis)

Richa Chadha also mourned Chatterjee's passing away and shared an old photo of him with his frequent collaborator Satyajit Ray. She tweeted, "RIP Soumitra Chatterjee! You live on through your work for eternity! Thank you for the movies. A big, big loss to the world of cinema and art. An era has indeed ended with no one in sight to fill the void."

Reacting to the news, Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "Tragic loss!! Rest in peace Sir!! Your contribution to the Indian Cinema will always be remembered and inspire the generations to come !!"

RIP Soumitra Chatterjee! You live on through your work for eternity! Thank you for the movies. A big, big loss to the world of cinema and art. An era has indeed ended with no one in sight to fill the void.ð pic.twitter.com/ysXiACW6ex — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) November 15, 2020

Rahul Bose also shared a throwback pic with Chatterjee on Instagram and wrote a long note. His note read, "There was a time when I went on a #SatyajitRay films watching spree and Soumitrada was in most of them. So working with him in #15ParkAvenue felt surreal. Needless to say I incessantly asked questions about cinema, Ray, his working style etc. He answered everything with generosity and warmth. Rest in peace, Soumitrada. #SoumitraChatterjee (Obviously that's @konkona in the image too. Probably from one of the post release functions of 15Park)."

Chatterjee, 85, passed away on Sunday afternoon. He was admitted in Belle Vue Hospital, Kolkata on and was put in ICU after being tested positive for COVID-19. He was also tested negative later on. Iconic Bengali actor and Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner Chatterjee was known for his collaborations with Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray.

