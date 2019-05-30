End of the month inspires a lot of money memes

national

People have started sharing memes with a bundle of notes in one hand while there is a single note on the other

The month is coming to an end and it is the perfect time to crack jokes on the money. One feels ecstatic on the first of every month but even that feeling doesn't last long as the bank balance decreases gradually.

This has inspired a lot of memes which have left us in splits.

Pic 1: What you want to withdraw from ATM



Pic 2: What you actually withdraw pic.twitter.com/N53ako9EcT — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) May 29, 2019

Engineers



Chai sutta expenses vs other expenses pic.twitter.com/lYqBWUqydF — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 29, 2019

Education loan vs Campus Placement pic.twitter.com/A7dpY8pgAI — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) May 29, 2019

Bank to me vs me to bank pic.twitter.com/JvbgAZhb8o — Chowkidar Nirav Modi (@niiravmodi) May 29, 2019

CTC vs The actual salary pic.twitter.com/MHEvWRnLA3 — Abhinav Rai (@abhinavrai327) May 29, 2019

Paresh Rawal From Athiti Tum kab Jaoge giving Money ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/nXtF31QxPh — S Ravind King (@sravindking) May 29, 2019

Parents spending on me and my brother

Vs

Parents spending on themselves pic.twitter.com/9xeoUjy2tf — Divya ðÂÂÂ (@ambertonic_) May 28, 2019

1. Money gave to mom given by relatives

2. Money that mom return me

ðÂÂ¢ pic.twitter.com/Q5qWnHWxTc — sachinðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ (@imsachin100) May 28, 2019

Pic 1- How many friends do i have

Pic 2 - How many do i talk to pic.twitter.com/Xl3ZfF5v3q — Tweet Chor ðÂÂÂ (@Pagal_aurat) May 27, 2019

* In Joota churaayi rasam at indian wedding *

Pic1- Actual Price of shoes

Pic2- What your sister in law demands pic.twitter.com/tJLZ3AQHyP — Hunà¤Âà¤°à¤° âÂÂ (@nickhunterr) May 28, 2019

Pic 1: Salary Credited..

Pic 2: After 3 Days.. pic.twitter.com/qgiViKPuLd — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) May 29, 2019

But don't worry, if month-end is here then month beginning is also very close!

