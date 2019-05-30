End of the month inspires a lot of money memes
People have started sharing memes with a bundle of notes in one hand while there is a single note on the other
The month is coming to an end and it is the perfect time to crack jokes on the money. One feels ecstatic on the first of every month but even that feeling doesn't last long as the bank balance decreases gradually.
This has inspired a lot of memes which have left us in splits.
Pic 1: What you want to withdraw from ATM— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) May 29, 2019
Pic 2: What you actually withdraw pic.twitter.com/N53ako9EcT
Engineers— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 29, 2019
Chai sutta expenses vs other expenses pic.twitter.com/lYqBWUqydF
Education loan vs Campus Placement pic.twitter.com/A7dpY8pgAI— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) May 29, 2019
Bank to me vs me to bank pic.twitter.com/JvbgAZhb8o— Chowkidar Nirav Modi (@niiravmodi) May 29, 2019
CTC vs The actual salary pic.twitter.com/MHEvWRnLA3— Abhinav Rai (@abhinavrai327) May 29, 2019
Paresh Rawal From Athiti Tum kab Jaoge giving Money ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/nXtF31QxPh— S Ravind King (@sravindking) May 29, 2019
Parents spending on me and my brother— Divya ðÂÂÂ (@ambertonic_) May 28, 2019
Vs
Parents spending on themselves pic.twitter.com/9xeoUjy2tf
1. Money gave to mom given by relatives— sachinðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ (@imsachin100) May 28, 2019
2. Money that mom return me
ðÂÂ¢ pic.twitter.com/Q5qWnHWxTc
Pic 1- How many friends do i have— Tweet Chor ðÂÂÂ (@Pagal_aurat) May 27, 2019
Pic 2 - How many do i talk to pic.twitter.com/Xl3ZfF5v3q
* In Joota churaayi rasam at indian wedding *— Hunà¤Âà¤°à¤° âÂÂ (@nickhunterr) May 28, 2019
Pic1- Actual Price of shoes
Pic2- What your sister in law demands pic.twitter.com/tJLZ3AQHyP
Pic 1: Salary Credited..— N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) May 29, 2019
Pic 2: After 3 Days.. pic.twitter.com/qgiViKPuLd
But don't worry, if month-end is here then month beginning is also very close!
