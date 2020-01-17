End of the MS Dhoni era?

Though Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been dropped from the BCCI's list of centrally-contracted players, former national chief selectors Dilip Vengsarkar and Kiran More have not ruled out India's two-time World Cup-winning captain from playing the next T20 World Cup to be held in Australia in October.

Vengsarkar reckoned the Chennai Super Kings's wicketkeeper-batsman's IPL form and fitness will be crucial to his chances of playing the next T20 World Cup. "You can't write off a player till his retirement, but he [Dhoni] should show form and fitness," said Vengsarkar.



Dhoni's absence in the list of contracted players was not viewed as a surprise to several pundits considering he has not made himself available for India ever since India lost the 2019 World Cup semi-final to New Zealand, a match in which he scored a 72-ball 50.

"He is one of our greatest players. He is an outstanding captain, wicketkeeper and a match-finisher, who has rendered yeoman service to Indian cricket. Having said that, he hasn't played a single cricket match for Indian team or his state since the last World Cup. So, this [not getting a contract] was expected," remarked Vengsarkar.

Dilip Vengsarkar and Kiran More

Would Dhoni be a strong force at the age of 38? More didn't see a problem. "Look at Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Tiger Woods. Sachin Tendulkar his last World Cup at 38. These are all thorough professionals, they know what they are doing. Dhoni has won two World Cups for India and he knows where he can fit in the team and we should respect that," said More, who was chief selector when Dhoni made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in 2004.



"If he does very well in the IPL, we should not count him out," added More, who played 49 Tests and 94 ODIs. "About the contract issue, More exclaimed: "It's not fair to give him a contract as he hasn't played for last the seven months. Likewise, it's not fair to ask Dhoni if he needs a contract [laughs]"

Dhoni has represented the country in 98 T20Is scoring 1617 runs, having 91 dismissals behind the stumps.

India captain Virat Kohli, his deputy in limited overs cricket Rohit Sharma and speedster Jasprit Bumrah were retained in the highest 'A' plus category.

Dhoni was intimated by BCCI brass before finalising central contract list: Sources

New Delhi: MS Dhoni's omission from the central contracts list was imminent and he was duly informed before the national selection committee finalised the names, said a top BCCI official: "One of the top-most BCCI office-bearers spoke to MS and told him about how they are going about in the central contracts."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates