Endangered animals return to Mexico

Endangered animals such as jaguars, leatherback turtles, great curassow birds and crocodiles have been sighted in the urban areas and even in hotels of Cancun and the Riviera Maya in the Mexican Caribbean region that have been deserted following restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alfredo Arellano, secretary of ecology and environment of the state of Quintana Roo, confirmed reports of a sighting of a jaguar in the public areas of the Sirenis hotel in Tulum and of a leatherback turtle laying eggs in the hotel area of Cancun.

A very large crocodile was seen walking quietly in the canals of the island's square and three great curassows in Urbano Kabah ecological park, Arellano said. "On an average, we only have one leatherback turtle nesting per year in the entire state and the nesting season starts until May. It's something very unusual," he said. According to the official, the 2.15-metre-long, 1.4-metre-wide turtle laid 112 eggs on the beach of the Grand Oasis hotel in Cancun's hotel area.

He explained that one of the characteristics of animal species that are endangered is that they are shy by nature and do not like human contact. He added that what's happening now is remarkable because in the absence of people, empty beaches, streets without cars, animals are returning naturally to those areas.

