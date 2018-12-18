Ending 15 years of BJP rule, Kamal Nath takes over as Madhya Pradesh CM

national

MP CM Kamal Nath (R) with former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in Bhopal. Pic/PTI

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, who steered his party to victory in Madhya Pradesh, was on Monday sworn in as its 18th chief minister, bringing to an end 15 years of BJP rule in the state, which had become the saffron party's stronghold.

The former Union minister was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Anandiben Patel at a function held at the Jambori Maidan on a day the Delhi High Court convicted Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, sparking calls that Nath should not be made chief minister.

Asked about the demand, he said he had been a Union minister in 1991 and later too but wondered why demands were being made now. "There has been no charge. There has been no case. Why now? I see a hidden hand."

Gehlot becomes Raj CM, Pilot his deputy

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot took oath as Rajasthan CM while state party chief Sachin Pilot was appointed as his deputy in a ceremony that turned into a show of strength for Opp unity.

