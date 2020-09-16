ENG vs AUS: Despite head knock, Aussie Steve Smith set to return for decider

Steve Smith will bat in the nets on Tuesday and is "definitely tracking in the right direction" to play in the deciding one-day cricket international against England, Australia coach Justin Langer said. Australia's star batsman, missed the first two matches of the ODI series after getting hit on the head from a throwdown by a member of the coaching staff in practice. Smith was back running on Monday and has "ticked every box" so far in his recovery, Langer said.

Provided he gets through an eve-of-match net session, Smith seems primed to return for the Australians at Old Trafford on Wednesday. "Fingers crossed," Langer said. "We have been going through all the concussion protocols and he is definitely tracking in the direction. Hopefully he will be alright for tomorrow.

"If he doesn't come up again, we will keep his ¿ like all of our players' ¿ health in mind." The series is tied at 1-1. It is Australia's last match on its limited-overs tour of England.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever