ENG vs NZ: England need a hero, says Stuart Broad

England's position at 132 for three, 237 in arrears, revived memories of the cliffhanger Test the last time the sides clashed here in Auckland five years ago, when the match went down to the final ball



Stuart Broad

The fall of Joe Root's wicket on the last ball of Day Four yesterday left England calling for a hero to salvage a draw in the first Test against New Zealand in Auckland.

England's position at 132 for three, 237 in arrears, revived memories of the cliffhanger Test the last time the sides clashed here in Auckland five years ago, when the match went down to the final ball. In 2013, at Eden Park, England started 390 behind with only six wickets remaining, but batted the whole day and survived the final three overs with nine wickets down to claim a nail-biting draw. With Root out to a fired up Trent Boult, England go into final day with seven wickets available to avoid an innings defeat.

At stumps, England were 132 for three after Root departed for 51 and Mark Stoneman was out for 55. Alastair Cook went early for two while Dawid Malan was not out on 19. "We'll need a hero," Stuart Broad said.

"Five years ago Matt Prior was the hero with 110 and someone's got that chance tomorrow. It was a real shame to lose Joe on the last ball of the day, we all felt that after he played so brilliantly for his 50," he added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever