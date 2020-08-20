Eng vs Pak: Jos Buttler's shoddy work should be kept in mind!

England's Jos Buttler picks himself up after conceding four byes on Day Two of the Southampton Test against Pakistan on August 14. Pic/ Getty Images

No one suggested selecting an international cricket team was easy but by following a few simple rules, it does lessen the burden.

As a selector, former Australian captain Herbie Collins "strove for the right combination above all things." The best illustration of this commonsense adage is the choice of wicketkeeper in a best-ever Australian side.

When you have a batsman named [Sir Donald] Bradman at three and a few other exceptional willow wielders accompanying him, runs aren't your main concern.

However, with such feisty competitors in your bowling ranks as Bill 'Tiger' O'Reilly, Dennis Lillee and Shane Warne, you better choose the best fielding combination.

I wouldn't like to be the selector assigned the task of telling that trio the guy chosen as wicketkeeper—who missed a couple of chances—was there primarily for his batting.

Anyway, it's not like the candidates for best-ever Australian wicketkeeper are mugs with the bat; Rod Marsh and Ian Healy made three and four Test centuries respectively and Don Tallon's top score was 92.

As for selecting wicketkeepers, former South Australian captain Les Favell stridently insisted, "When the glove man starts hurting the team, it's time for a change."

On that basis, England's chief selector Ed Smith has a tough decision looming. There's no doubt that Jos Buttler's shoddy glove work not only hindered England's victory chances in the first Test against Pakistan, but also put off-spinner Dom Bess's place in jeopardy.

Buttler shines with the bat

Eventually, Buttler helped England claim a meritorious victory with the bat. However, it's reasonable to mount an argument that England wouldn't have needed his precious second innings runs if he'd accepted either of the first innings chances century-maker Shan Masood offered with his score on 45.

And then there's the not insignificant matter of Bess's career. He was the unfortunate bowler when Buttler flubbed those chances—he also missed another one off Bess—and these mishaps undoubtedly affected both the bowler's figures and his confidence.

England have proposed tours to Sri Lanka and India in the near future and this will require a 'keeper adept at standing up to the stumps. Buttler is far from sure-handed when standing up and that has to be a prime consideration when choosing the 'keeper for those series.



Dom Bess

There's also another potential headache for Smith with regard to Buttler's keeping. England is slated to tour Australia in 2021-22 and on bouncier pitches it's crucial to have a wicketkeeper who covers a lot of territory standing back. That is not a Buttler specialty.

Buttler's footwork is poor and a couple of times in the West Indies series he failed to even attempt catches on the off-side that you'd expect an international 'keeper to swallow.

In Kiran More, India chose a good 'keeper under home conditions for the tour of Australia in 1991-92. It turned out to be an ill-conceived selection as he covered very little territory standing back where a 'keeper in Australia spends the bulk of his time. With his current footwork, if England bring Buttler to Australia as their premier 'keeper that's also likely to be an error of judgment.

A good wicketkeeper sets the standard for a fielding side and it's no coincidence England's catching is currently fallible.

On the plus side, Smith has one ingredient that every selector hopes—or in some cases even prays for—an all-rounder who bats in the Top Six.

Combination matters

England's Ben Stokes is currently the best all-rounder in the game. In addition to his ability to bat as high as five and his bowling versatility, he's also the best all-round slip fielder. With Stokes and a strong pace attack, England have the building blocks for a really good team.

Throw in Joe Root's class along with the batting potential of youngsters, Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley and England doesn't need many more pieces to complete the jig-saw puzzle.

What England does require to ensure its best combination in the field is a wicketkeeper chosen primarily for his excellent glove work.

