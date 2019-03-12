Engage with some art at this exhibition at Colaba

things-to-do

Head to this exhibition and engage with Anupam Roy's art

High voltage

De-notified Land is artist Anupam Roy's first solo exhibition. It showcases works that address the material exploitation of land. Traverse through paintings, sketches, banners, and prints that he uses to explain the impossibility of materialistically representing land and to bring to light his views on the allocation and usage of it.

"Land, as I imagine, is an unreal entity of contrast and diversity," says Roy, who believes that the beauty of landscapes is challenged by the lack of action against land oppression.



From resistance land; ink on paper

Also a practising designer for political posters, signage and graffiti, Roy often portrays land-related local struggles and conflicts through his works, which point towards a missing sense of morality.

An Ambedkar University alum, Roy grew up observing the dynamic contrasts in rural Bengal, through his engagements in regional activism in central and north eastern India, to the modern metropolitan city of Delhi, his current residence.

AT: Project 88, Narayan A Sawant Road, Colaba.

ON: March 14 to 18, 11 am to 7 pm

CALL: 22810066

