Engaging empress

Queen Victoria adopted the title of Empress of India on May 1, 1876. Her rule influenced Indian politics and society tremendously — from meeting Indians at her court to intervening in the policies of the Raj and becoming an iconic figure in print culture.

Today, a lecture by Miles Taylor, professor of modern history at the University of York, reflects on her legacy that faded rapidly after her death. He also explores how her successors never quite showed the same interest in India and how the British made matters worse post 1919.

ON Today, 6 pm onwards

AT Visitors Centre, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Fort

CALL 22844484

