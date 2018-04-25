Engine of Chennai-bound train derails, no casualties

The engine of the Karaikudi-Chennai Egmore Pallavan Express derailed here today, Southern Railway officials said. No injury was reported



Representational picture

The engine of the Karaikudi-Chennai Egmore Pallavan Express derailed here today, Southern Railway officials said. No injury was reported. The front wheel of the locomotive of the Karaikudi-Chennai Egmore Pallavan Express derailed while entering Tiruchy junction at around 6.30 am.

Top officials of Tiruchy railway division rushed to the spot and the locomotive was put back on the rails, they said, adding that the train resumed its journey at around 10 AM. Following the accident, rail traffic from Madurai to Karaikudi was affected for a brief while.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever