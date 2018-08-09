Engine of evacuated train derails after Naxalites uproot tracks

national

The engine of an empty rake of the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train derailed after Naxals uprooted railway tracks near Kamaloor railway station in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said. No casualties have been reported in the incident, they said. The incident took place at around 10:50 pm yesterday when the Kirandul-bound passenger train, which was stopped mid-way in Kamaloor, was on the way back to Dantewada, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI.

The train was evacuated at Kamaloor station in view of Naxalite arson in one of the areas falling in the route. Earlier yesterday, Naxals set ablaze two passenger buses and a truck after asking occupants of the vehicles to get down in Bhansi area of the district, he said. Subsequently, it was decided not to run the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train beyond Kamaloor as the rail route passes through Bhansi area, he said.

As the train reached Kamaloor, located around 450 km away from the state capital Raipur, the passengers were asked to deboard, following which the empty train was being taken back to Dantewada, he said. Barely 2 km away from Kamaloor, the train engine derailed as the tracks were damaged. The loco pilot and the guard escaped unharmed as the speed of the train was considerably low, he said, adding that both of them have safely reached to Dantewada.

It will take time to restore train services as it was raining heavily in the area and the spot is located deep inside forest area, he said. The police were anticipating this kind of reaction from the Naxals in response to the death of their 15 cadres in the August 6 encounter in neighbouring Sukma district, he added.

