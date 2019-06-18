Engineer develops chatbot to reply his girlfriend's WeChat messages

international

The chatbot he created is capable of replying messages 24/7; many on social media hailed his sweet gesture for going through pains to create a chatbot for his girlfriend

Representational Image

Girlfriends can be demanding at times with them wanting immediate replies to their text or other messages. However, a Chinese software engineer has found a solution to this problem.

A Chinese programmer created a chatbot on WeChat without his girlfriend's knowledge to keep her company. Many on social media hailed his sweet gesture for going through pains to create a chatbot.

The Chinese programmer, who created the chatbot, works for an e-commerce platform. The chatbot he created is capable of replying messages 24/7, as per Abacusnews.

The alleged news went viral after the programmer Li Kaixiang had posted the incident on Chinese social media platform Weibo. In the post, he revealed that his girlfriend had at least 300 messages with the bot.

However, his genius creation landed him into trouble when his girlfriend got suspicious at one point of the conversation. She suspected that Li does not usually reply to her messages this quick.

When his girlfriend made her suspicion known, the chatbot hilariously replied in a senseless way.

In spite of the hilarious incident, many on social media hailed his creation even calling sweet for creating a chatbot, while some criticised him for having time to work on the chat bot instead of spending time with her.

And there were other sections of users who requested him to provide source codes to develop their own chatbots.

