Palghar: Engineer may have been killed over multiple affairs

The Palghar police say deceased Avinash Tiwari was in close relationships with three women

Representational picture

Avinash Tiwari, who died in an acid attack, could have been targeted for having affairs with multiple women, said the Palghar police on Friday. The police said the 41-year-old, who was married, was in close relationships with three women.

'To teach a lesson'

The police said they checked Tiwari's call record and found that he was in constant touch with three women. "Someone wanting to teach him a lesson must have committed the crime," said a police official from Palghar crime branch.

Tiwari had married Seema Vishwakarma, who was injured in the acid attack on May 28, in 2018. Vishwakarma was his lawyer when he was seeking a divorce from his first wife in 2016. "We got married on October 12, 2018. After the wedding, I lived with my husband in the same house as his parents," said Vishwakarma. When asked about the alleged affairs, she said, "I don't know anything about this".

The police are now checking the footage of a CCTV installed at a petrol pump station and have sent the chemical sample found on the deceased's body and the spot where the incident happened for forensic examination.

Burning sensation

Vishwakarma, recalling the attack, said, "We were taking a U-turn when someone threw something on us. I did not immediately understand what had happened, but my body started burning and both of us were screaming. My husband asked for water from the people working at a petrol pump station nearby. They poured gallons of water on our body, while we begged passers-by to take us to a hospital. There were many vehicles in the area but no one helped us."

She said the staff at the petrol pump station then called an ambulance and we were rushed to Shatabdi hospital in Kandivli. Next day, I was informed that my husband has passed away. Tiwari used to work as a marine engineer for a Mumbai-based shipping company.

