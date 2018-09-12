Engineered to succeed

things-to-do

How did engineering become coveted? Find out

There was a time when every Indian family had to have an engineer, and the honour was met with great pride. Now, a talk on how India became a country obsessed with the profession aims to open fresh new perspectives for listeners. History buffs can unite to understand how engineering and technology have played a pivotal role in shaping the socio-economic conditions in modern India. The talk will also highlight why popular movies like Three Idiots showcase the profession as the benchmark to living a good life.



Aparajith Ramnath

The session is being organised to celebrate Engineer's Day that marks the birth anniversary of engineer, scholar and statesman Sir M Visvesvaraya. Speaker Aparajith Ramnath will be drawing excerpts from his book The Birth of an Indian Profession: Engineers, Industry, and the State, 1900-47 that is often dubbed as the first synoptic history of engineers of the nation.

The session will dig deeper into the culture around the profession and its famous Indian icons from the 1900s to 1947, a period that is often regarded as a major phenomenon of nation-building. Vrunda Pathare, chief archivist, Godrej Archives, says, "Through this talk, we aim to create interest in different perspectives on history."

On: September 15, 4 pm

At: Godrej Archives, LBS Road, Vikhroli West.

Call: 67964124

