Engineering diploma holders get a rude shock

national

Find different college allotted, or none at all, in the 2nd merit list for Direct Second Year engineering admissions

Thousands of students seeking admission to second year of engineering were in for a shock yesterday on finding out that their college allotment had changed. Worse off are those who were allotted a seat in a list declared on Saturday night, but on Sunday, when they re-checked, their names were no longer there. Panicked candidates are freezing admissions in their respective allotted colleges, afraid of further changes.

Wake-up shock

It was the second merit list of the Common Admission Process (CAP) for the Direct Second Year engineering admissions for those holding a diploma in engineering. The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), which conducts the CAP, has given no explanation for the two lists, responsible for all the confusion and panic. DTE's website states the second list, put up on Sunday morning, is final.

Some candidates who approached their local centres have been given varied explanations. "As per the admission schedule, the second merit list was expected to come out on Saturday evening at 5 pm. But it was declared at 11 pm. I was allotted KJ Somaiya college, which was great news for me as in the first round I had got Atharva college. So imagine my shock on Sunday when I saw I had been re-allotted Atharva college!" said Deep Shah, a candidate.

Is this the goof-up?

Another, who was allotted DJ Sanghvi college on Saturday and KJ Somaiya on Sunday, said, "The most annoying part is they have not put up any notice on the website to give candidates clarity over why this happened. And in the absence of an official statement, there is panic. When we approached the local centre, the officials were completely clueless about all this. They then called up authorities and told us that the DTE had missed names of a few minority candidates, and hence, the list changed." Despite several attempts, DTE director Abhay Wagh remained unavailable for comment.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates