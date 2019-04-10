Engineering students successful pave their career by clearing the national competitive examination

national

Taking advantage of this essential national initiative, the Students of Parul University have been constantly giving these examinations within their various fields of study

Acting as a tool for quality assurance in the field of engineering for national growth and development. The Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering popularly known as GATE is an examination with a unique design for testing the students’ comprehensive understanding of the various undergraduate engineering subjects. This highly vital program has been constantly made possible owing to the joint efforts of the Indian Institute of Science along with seven other distinct technological Universities and Institutions. All acting on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD), Government of India.



Harshil Gohel

Taking advantage of this essential national initiative, the Students of Parul University have been constantly giving these examinations within their various fields of study. With this year’s examination not being an exception, several students from the University’s Engineering Faculty sat for the examination with a total of 39 students clearing the test. 30 students from two of Parul University’s quality engineering Institutes, Parul Institute of Engineering Technology PIET along with 9 students Parul Institute of Technology PIT. The qualifying students were representing 5 of the University’s leading departments including the Aeronautical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Information Technology, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering.



Sandip Patel

Adding more value to this test, the qualifying students will get the opportunity to pursue their higher education studies under national funding through the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD). Such an initiative will help in ensuring a constant supply of the finest Human Resources equipped with the relevant engineering skills for the development of the nation.

In addition, Sandip Patel a pioneering student of Aeronautical Engineering was a success in securing a two-digit rank (AIR-47) allowing him the chance to work with the finest minds in various research areas across the nation. Also securing their spot in the nation’s top 1000, were Parul University’s Nirmal Patel, Parth Modhvadiya, Sandip Patel, Harshil Gohel and Saurabh Patel. “I am more than delighted with this achievement, and I owe my deepest gratitude to my faculties along with the continuous grooming on how to approach examinations I received from Parul University,” said Sandip Patel a student in the University.

“The intensive mock test culture which we regularly conduct as a University is one of the most vital preparatory tools which equip the students with the confidence along with the knowledge in attempting national level examinations such as these. I am more the proud of our students who managed to clear this competent examination and I am rest assured of a continuous increase in this number in the days to come” said Dr Devanshu Patel, the University's President.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates