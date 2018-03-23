England coach Trevor Bayliss 'embarrassed' after they were all out for 58

Coach Trevor Bayliss admits disappointment as England are skittled for 58, their sixth lowest total, after NZ pacers Boult (6-32) and Southee (4-25) let rip



England skipper Joe Root is dejected after being dismissed by NZ pacer Trent Boult (left) for a duck in Auckland yesterday. PIC/GETTY IMAGES

England left their coach Trevor Bayliss incredulous, embarrassed and hurt as they hit rock-bottom with their collapse to 58 all out against New Zealand. Bayliss could scarcely believe what he was watching as a succession of England's most talented batsmen got their feet stuck in the crease and failed to negate the swinging pink ball against Trent Boult (6-32) and Tim Southee (4-25). At one point, England were headed not just for the worst total in their own 141-year Test history but the lowest of all time by anyone as they capitulated to 23-8.



Trevor Bayliss

Williamson unbeaten on 91

From 27-9, last pair Craig Overton and James Anderson more than doubled the score — but by close on Day One of New Zealand's inaugural day-night Test at Auckland's Eden Park, the hosts had already put England's sixth-lowest total into stark context as captain Kane Williamson (91 not out) led the way to 175-3.

'NZ bowled extremely well'

Asked to explain England's woeful batting, Bayliss said: "I can't, it was a very poor effort — it wasn't good enough. I thought New Zealand bowled extremely well, and we batted equally as badly." The Australian admitted, too, that he was embarrassed. "Certainly, and I probably wasn't the only one in the England changing room either," he said. "Embarrassed? Certainly, it hurts. I thought we made a lot of mistakes with our footwork. The ball was swinging a little bit — but when the ball's full it's as simple as it gets, you've got to play forward.

"A lot of our guys were out from behind the crease to fairly full balls." There was minor consolation when Stuart Broad became only the second Englishman to reach 400 Test wickets. Chief destroyer Boult was astounded, too, by the

pace of events on his way to new career-best figures after Williamson put England in. "Not in our wildest dreams did we think we'd win the toss and get them out in the first session," said the left-armer.

Five No. of England players dismissed for a duck against NZ yesterday. Previously, their five batsmen were out without scoring against WI in 1954 and 1976, and Australia in 1956

15 No. of Tests in which only two bowlers were needed to dismiss an entire team

Five No. of times a team was dismissed in the first session

400 At 31 years, 271 days, England's Stuart Broad became the youngest pacer to claim 400 wickets in Tests

