England female cricketers Katherine Brunt-Natalie Sciver get fake wedding party

England's women cricketers threw a fake wedding party for Katherine Brunt, 35 and Natalie Sciver, 28, ahead of their first T20 against West Indies last week.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, the couple, who have been dating since 2017, were expected to get married last weekend, but they had to postpone their plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To make up for it, the couple’s England teammates arranged for special celebrations in their bio-secure bubble. England captain Heather Knight shared a video of the ceremony on Instagram.

