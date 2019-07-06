Search

England football team captain Harry Kane wishes Virat Kohli and Co.luck

Updated: Jul 06, 2019, 09:03 IST | IANS

Harry Kane had posted a video when he and Virat Kohli spent time together

Virat Kohli with Harry Kane

London: England football team captain Harry Kane has wished Virat Kohli and his Indian team good luck ahead of the semi-finals of the ongoing World Cup, saying barring against England, the Men in Blue has his support.

"Brilliant spending time with @imVkohli at Lord’s recently. Wish him all the best for the rest of the World Cup except if they play England!" the Tottenham Hotspur superstar tweeted, referring to the pair’s meeting at the Lord’s in May.

Kane had posted a video when he and Kohli spent time together, also clicking a selfie which sent sports fans into a frenzy. The India captain also replied to the tweet soon after, saying: "Was fun catching up with you Harry. Cheers and thank you for your wishes."

