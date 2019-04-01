England footballer Peter Crouch reveals his wedding night secret

football

He wrote: "Half an hour before the wedding ended, all the lads are in my ear saying Crouchy would have 'done the deed' in the same bed that I was about to head to."

Peter Crouch

Former England footballer Peter Crouch, who is expecting his fourth child with model wife Abbey Clancy this year, revealed that he was so drunk on his wedding night in 2011, that he passed out the moment they entered their suite of a hotel in Leicestershire.

According to a report in mirror.co.uk, Phil, a fan of BBC Radio 5 Live podcast — That Peter Crouch Podcast — who got married at the same venue, said he couldn't stop thinking about what the striker, 38, did on his own wedding night.

One of podcast co-presenters asked the footballer: "What did Crouchy do?" To which, Crouch replied: "I think I got smashed and passed out."

