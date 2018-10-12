England hold edge over Croatia, says Jordan Pickford

football

The teams meet just 93 days on from a World Cup semi-final which Croatia won 2-1 in extra-time

Jordan Pickford

Jordan Pickford insists playing in an empty stadium against Croatia will give England the upper hand in their Nations League clash today. The teams meet just 93 days on from a World Cup semi-final which Croatia won 2-1 in extra-time.

But, unlike that night in front of 78,000 fans at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium, there will be eerie silence this time around. Croatia have been forced to play the game behind closed doors, the second and final match of a UEFA sanction after a swastika was imprinted on the pitch ahead of a Euro 2016 qualifying match v Italy.

