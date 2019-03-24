England manager Gareth Southgate: Raheem was devastating

football

England manager Southgate lauds Sterling's coming of age after hat-trick v Czech Republic

Raheem Sterling of England celebrates scoring against Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium on Friday. Pic/Getty Images

England manager Gareth Southgate hailed Raheem Sterling's coming of age on the international stage after hitting his first hat-trick for the Three Lions in a 5-0 demolition of the Czech Republic on Friday.

The burgeoning talent at Southgate's disposal was on show as Jadon Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi, both 18, also played their part in a perfect start to England's Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

Gareth Southgate

Sterling was often criticised as he scored just two goals in his first 45 caps but the Manchester City midfielder now has five in his last three England games after also scoring twice in 3-2 Nations League win in Spain in November. "I thought he was devastating tonight," said Southgate.

"I'm delighted for him to get the reaction that he did from the crowd. We can't hide from the fact that he's had difficult moments with England and he's turned that full circle," said Southgate.

Harry Kane was also on target from the penalty spot and Tomas Kalas's calamitous own goal rounded off the scoring as England carried on their momentum from a run to the World Cup semis and qualification for the last four of the Nations League.

