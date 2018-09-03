England opener Alastair Cook announces retirement from international cricket

cricket

England's Test opener and leading run-scorer Alastair Cook on Monday announced that he will retire from international cricket after the fifth Test against India. "After much thought and deliberation over the last few months I have decided to announce my retirement from international cricket at the end of this Test series against India," Cook was quoted as saying by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"Although it is a sad day, I can do so with a big smile on my face knowing I have given everything and there is nothing left in the tank," The 33-year-old added. Cook was the leading batsman in two of England's greatest overseas triumphs in Test history, England's Ashes win in 2010/11, and their victory in India in 2012/13, according to the statement issued by ICC.

However, his form has waned in recent times, and despite scoring double hundreds against the West Indies and Australia within the last year, he has averaged less than 35 since giving up the captaincy at the end of 2016, a move many expected to rejuvenate him. Cook has only passed fifty once this year, and has decided that now is the right time to call it a day.

Cook has totalled 12,254 Test runs and 32 Test centuries so far, his final Test at The Oval will be his 159th consecutive game in the longest format, the longest such streak in all international cricket. "I have achieved more than I could have ever imagined and feel very privileged to have played for such a long time alongside some of the greats of the English game. The thought of not sharing the dressing room, again, with some of my teammates was the hardest part of my decision, but I know the timing is right," he said.

"I have loved cricket my whole life from playing in the garden as a child and will never underestimate how special it is to pull on an England shirt. So I know it is the right time to give the next generation of young cricketers their turn to entertain us and feel the immense pride that comes with representing your country," the former captain added. Cook praised his long-time mentor, coach, and childhood idol Graham Gooch.

"There are too many people to thank individually, but a special mention must go to Graham Gooch. As a seven year-old I queued for his autograph outside Essex County Cricket Club and years later was so fortunate to have him mentoring me." "Graham was my sounding board, especially in the early years of my career, spending hour after hour throwing balls at me with his dog stick. He made me realise you always need to keep improving whatever you are trying to achieve," he added.

Cook also gave credit to his family for supporting him through his career. "My family and I have had 12 wonderful years fulfilling my dreams and this could not have been done without them. So I wish to thank my parents and brothers, my wife, Alice, and her family for their quiet, unwavering support behind the scenes. As cricketers, who travel frequently, we often don't realise just how important our families are to our success," the left-hand Test opener said.

He will continue to play cricket domestically, for his county Essex. "I would also like to thank Essex County Cricket Club for their help and support ever since I was 12, and I can't wait to get fully involved with them in the 2019 season. I wish the England team every success in the future, and I will be watching with great excitement," Cook said.

