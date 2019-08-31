England pacer James Anderson out of Ashes

cricket

England star James Anderson has been ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes series with a calf injury, in a blow to home hopes of winning the series against Australia.

Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, has not bowled in the series since breaking down with the injury after delivering just four overs in Australia's 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston.

The Lancashire paceman had tried to get fit for the fourth Test at his Old Trafford home ground starting on Wednesday. But after bowling during a second XI match against Durham this week he has been declared unfit for the final two Tests of the series.

"England and Lancashire seamer James Anderson has been ruled out for the rest of the Ashes series," said an England and Wales Cricket Board statement. "Whilst bowling in the ninth over on Thursday in Lancashire's second XI four-day friendly against Durham at Chester Boughton Hall Cricket Club, Anderson became aware of right calf pain following on from 20 overs he had bowled on Tuesday.

"He immediately sought a medical assessment from Lancashire and was withdrawn from the remainder of the game," the statement added.

