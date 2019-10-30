England sports stars and their WAGs sizzle for event at hotel in London

Chelsea manager and former footballer Frank Lampard and his wife Christine looked stunning as they arrived for the Pride of Britain Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London on Monday.

Ian and Chantal Bell



Christine first met Frank Lampard 10 years ago at the same event. So it was quite fitting that the couple grace the event yet again.

Harry Kane and wife Kate

Meanwhile, footballer Harry Kane and wife Kate were present as well. England cricketer Ian Bell and partner Chantal were among other prolific guests who attended the grand event.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates