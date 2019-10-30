MENU

England sports stars and their WAGs sizzle for event at hotel in London

Updated: Oct 30, 2019, 16:56 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Christine first met Lampard 10 years ago at the same event

Frank with Christine Lampard, Ian and Chantal Bell, Harry Kane and wife Kate
Frank with Christine Lampard, Ian and Chantal Bell, Harry Kane and wife Kate

Chelsea manager and former footballer Frank Lampard and his wife Christine looked stunning as they arrived for the Pride of Britain Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London on Monday.

ianIan and Chantal Bell

Christine first met Frank Lampard 10 years ago at the same event. So it was quite fitting that the couple grace the event yet again.

HarryHarry Kane and wife Kate

Meanwhile, footballer Harry Kane and wife Kate were present as well. England cricketer Ian Bell and partner Chantal were among other prolific guests who attended the grand event. 

