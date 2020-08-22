England Vs Pakistan: Zak Crawley puts 'em on track

Zak Crawley scored his maiden Test century after Pakistan saw off England captain Joe Root (29) on the opening day of the series finale here on Friday. At the time of going to press, England were 188-4 in the post-tea session after winning the toss on a blustery and increasingly sunny morning. Crawley was 101 not out and Jos Buttler 24 not out, with the pair having shared an unbroken stand of 61 runs.

Yasir Shah had tea figures of 2-60 from 19 overs—a fine return for a leg-spinner on the first day of a Test. England, 1-0 up in a three-match contest, need to avoid defeat if they are to win their first series against Pakistan in 10 years.

Early setback

They suffered an early setback when Rory Burns nicked a full-length ball from fellow left-hander Shaheen Afridi that moved away late, with Shan Masood holding a good low catch at fourth slip. Burns stood his ground but replays confirmed it was a fair catch and he was out for six, the Surrey batsman now averaging a lowly five from four innings in a tough series for openers. Crawley, fresh from his 53 in the second innings of the drawn and second Test at Southampton, a match marred by bad weather, cut Yasir for four and glanced fast bowler Naseem Shah for another boundary.

England lose review

But a second-wicket stand worth of 61 ended when Dom Sibley, going down the pitch to Yasir, was given out lbw for 22 following an impassioned appeal. Sibley reviewed but, once again this season, a decision by umpire Michael Gough was upheld, with tracking technology indicating the ball would have hit middle stump.

