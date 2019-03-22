England youngsters ready to fulfil expectations: Jordan Henderson

football

Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson says England are ready to fulfil the growing expectations around their vibrant young team as the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign starts with the Czech Republic's visit to Wembley tonight.

Gareth Southgate's squad are back together for the first time in 2019, with the Czechs their first test before a trip to Montenegro for the second qualifier on Monday.

With promising teenagers Jadon Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi and Declan Rice, 20, joining an England squad already bolstered by the rise of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Dele Alli, among others, Henderson is enjoying the fresh feel to a group that plays without fear. "It is good, those younger players have so much talent. It's good for England because I can see in a few years we are going to have big, big players," he said.

"Young players who are maybe only starting now who are going to be more experienced and even better in a few years. The future is bright really with all the young players coming through and how well they are doing, that's really good for England."

