England's injured all-rounder Ben Stokes in doubt for Australia ODIs

Ben Stokes sustained an injury in his left hamstring while fielding during a recent training session and subsequent scans revealed a tear in his left hamstring



Ben Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who is currently recovering from a hamstring injury, is doubtful for the five-match ODI series against Australia, beginning June 13 at The Oval.

The 26-year-old sustained an injury in his left hamstring while fielding during a recent training session and subsequent scans revealed a tear in his left hamstring. As a result, Stokes was ruled out of England's second Test of the two-match series against Pakistan and was replaced by debutant left-arm quick Sam Curran.

Stokes will now face a race against time to be fit for upcoming limited-over series against England, with the severity of his injury likely to be clearer in coming days when he undergoes another scan, cricket.com.au reported. Englandarealso slated to play a one-off ODI against Scotland in Edinburgh on June 10 before they will head to Australian series.

Also Read: England Call Up Sam Curran As Ben Stokes Cover For Pakistan Finale

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever