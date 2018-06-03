England's injured all-rounder Ben Stokes in doubt for Australia ODIs
Ben Stokes sustained an injury in his left hamstring while fielding during a recent training session and subsequent scans revealed a tear in his left hamstring
Ben Stokes
England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who is currently recovering from a hamstring injury, is doubtful for the five-match ODI series against Australia, beginning June 13 at The Oval.
The 26-year-old sustained an injury in his left hamstring while fielding during a recent training session and subsequent scans revealed a tear in his left hamstring. As a result, Stokes was ruled out of England's second Test of the two-match series against Pakistan and was replaced by debutant left-arm quick Sam Curran.
Stokes will now face a race against time to be fit for upcoming limited-over series against England, with the severity of his injury likely to be clearer in coming days when he undergoes another scan, cricket.com.au reported. Englandarealso slated to play a one-off ODI against Scotland in Edinburgh on June 10 before they will head to Australian series.
