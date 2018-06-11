England's James Anderson to rest shoulder before India series

James Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, will take a six-week break from the game and miss two county games as he looks to get himself ready to face India later in the summer

James Anderson

England bowler James Anderson will undergo rehab on an ongoing shoulder injury as he prepares for a ridiculous Test schedule against India. Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, will take a six-week break from the game and miss two county games as he looks to get himself ready to face India later in the summer.

He has been forced to manage the ongoing shoulder injury for a while already, and will be monitored closely ahead of the five-Test series, which starts on August 1. "My shoulder has been an issue ongoing for the last couple of years and it is just managing it and looking after it best way I can," he said. :I just need to get in the gym and get it strong.

"The India schedule is ridiculous with five Tests in six weeks and that will put a lot of stress on it. The way the fixtures have fallen it is a shame I will miss some games for Lancashire."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever