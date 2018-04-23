England's Jonny Bairstow flirts, exchanges phone numbers with actress Eleanor Tomlinson

England cricketer Bairstow gets flirty with British actress Eleanor Tomlinson during horse race; duo exchange numbers



Eleanor Tomlinson

It looks like cupid has struck England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow. According to British tabloid, The Sun, Bairstow, 28, and British actress Eleanor Tomlinson have struck the right chords in their friendship and decided to enter into a relationship. The duo, who met at the Aintree racecourse in Liverpool recently, flirted with each other and even exchanged phone numbers.



Jonny Bairstow

The Yorkshire glovesman also asked Tomlinson, 25, known for her roles as Princess Isabelle in Jack the Giant Slayer, Isabel Neville in The White Queen, and Demelza Poldark in Poldark, for a date as well after drinking in a private box at the racecourse.

"They both really hit it off. Jonny kept trying to persuade her to go out clubbing with him after the race. But he was unsuccessful. Jonny then went to the London Carriage Works bar in Liverpool, but Eleanor decided to go home" an eyewitness said. Tomlinson, who plays Demelza in the BBC drama, was recently dating her co-star Harry Richardson, but they reportedly parted ways later.

