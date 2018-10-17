England's win over Spain, a catalyst for future: Gareth Southgate

football

But that's up to us now. "We had a good summer and we had to show signs that we could step forward. We've learned a lot this week - it has been a really good week," Southgate added.

England's Raheem Sterling (centre) celebrates a goal against Spain with teammates Ross Barkley and Harry Kane during the UEFA Nations League match at Seville on Monday. Pic/Getty Images

Gareth Southgate believes England's stunning win against Spain here on Monday can be the catalyst to further improvement. England produced a thrilling first-half display of free-flowing football normally associated with Spain, who conceded three goals for their first competitive defeat at home in 15 years.

Raheem Sterling ended his goal drought and grabbed his second after Marcus Rashford netted in a remarkable opening period, with Southgate's side then digging deep to secure a 3-2 win as Paco Alcacer and Sergio Ramos brought the clash to a nervy conclusion. "They have a reference of what it was like to play in a stadium like this," the Three Lions boss said.



Gareth Southgate

"There's a lot of young players so it's important they have good experiences of playing for England, that they enjoy playing for England, that they feel the way that we want to play. And they should be able to progress from this. But that's up to us now. "We had a good summer and we had to show signs that we could step forward. We've learned a lot this week — it has been a really good week," Southgate added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever