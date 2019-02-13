England's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gordon Banks is no more

football

Gordon Banks, who played in every game of the 1966 campaign on home soil, is probably best known for a wonder save he produced to deny Brazilian great Pele in the 1970 World Cup. His family said Banks had passed away in his sleep

Gordon Banks, England's goalkeeper when they won the 1966 World Cup, has died aged 81, his former club Stoke City announced yesterday. Banks, who played in every game of the 1966 campaign on home soil, is probably best known for a wonder save he produced to deny Brazilian great Pele in the 1970 World Cup. His family said Banks had passed away in his sleep.

"It is with great sadness that we announce that Gordon passed away peacefully overnight," his family said. "We are devastated to lose him, but we have so many happy memories and could not have been more proud of him."

Geoff Hurst, who scored a hat-trick in the 4-2 win over West Germany in the World Cup final at Wembley, tweeted a tribute to his former teammate. "Very sad to hear the news that Gordon has died. One of the very greatest," tweeted Hurst, 77. "Thinking especially of Ursula, Julia, Wendy and Robert. Sad for football, Stoke City and for England fans. Will be very sadly missed."

