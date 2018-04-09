English basketball star Jamell Anderson proposes to girlfriend, she accepts

Jamell Anderson lured Georgia Jones, who plays for England's women's team, to the centre of the court on Australia's Gold Coast with the help of teammates



An English basketball player stunned his girlfriend by proposing on-court at the Commonwealth Games — but happily, she accepted. Jamell Anderson lured Georgia Jones, who plays for England's women's team, to the centre of the court on Australia's Gold Coast with the help of teammates.

He then surprised her by getting down on one knee, producing an engagement ring and popping the question. "I had absolutely no idea," Jones, 28, said.

"He told me I was just getting a picture taken." "I'm just in shock," a tearful Jones added, struggling to articulate her emotions. "I'm pretty speechless myself and I knew it was happening," said husband-to-be Anderson, 27. "It's been on my mind for a while. So now I can just play basketball."

