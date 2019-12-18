English cricketer Danielle Wyatt takes a dig at tweaker Yuzvendra Chahal's height

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

England's woman cricketer Danielle Wyatt took a funny dig at Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal after he posted a photograph on his Instagram account where he can be seen with left arm chinaman and teammate Kuldeep Yadav. Sharing a picture on Instagram from a shoot in Chennai, Chahal wrote: "Making headshots look fun here in Chennai."



Wyatt, who is known for her witty tweets and comments, tried to pull Chahal's leg as she commented on the picture along with a laughing emoji: "I think you're smaller than me." Chahal was dropped from India's Playing XI for the first ODI against West Indies in Chennai, which the visitors won comfortably by 8 wickets.



On the other hand, Kuldeep, who featured in the contest, remained wicketless and conceded 45 runs in his 10-over spell at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.



With India facing a do-or-die situation in the second ODI of the three-match rubber at Vizag on Wednesday, it will be interesting to see if Virat Kohli decides to go in with the same PLaying XI or includes Chahal.

