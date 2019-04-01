English pacer Stuart Broad back in the crease with Mollie King?

cricket

After the split, Mollie was reportedly dating her dance partner AJ Pritchard during her stint in British TV reality show Strictly Come Dancing

Stuart Broad and Mollie King

England cricketer Stuart Broad, 32, and singer Mollie King, 31, are reportedly back together after they were seen holding hands during a stroll in London recently.

According to British tabloid, The Daily Mail, the couple went out for dinner before going shopping. Earlier, reports of the couple ending their relationship emerged in November when they cited packed schedules for their split.

They had started dating in March last year after being introduced by common friends. The couple were said to have ended their romance last August. They had even unfollowed each other on social media.

Who is Mollie King ?

Mollie King is an English singer-songwriter, model, television and radio presenter. She is best known for being a member of girl gang The Saturdays. As part of the Saturdays, Mollie King has had many top-ten and top-five singles, including the UK no.1 hit What About Us on the UK Singles Chart and five top-ten albums on the UK Albums Chart. Before The Saturdays, King was a member of another girl group, Fallen Angelz, with whom she appeared on The X Factor.

On 7 August 2017, King was the first contestant announced for that year's series of BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, partnered with AJ Pritchard. As of 2017, Mollie King's net worth stands at 2 million dollars.

