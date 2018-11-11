English Premier League: Leicester held to a draw on poignant evening

football

Leicester City fans observe two minutes of silence to mourn the death of Thai club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha ahead of an EPL tie with Burnley at King Power Stadium on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Leicester City rode a wave of emotion on Saturday but were unable to break the deadlock against Burnley in their first home match since owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was killed in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium.

A special tribute video was shown on big screens before kick-off. A huge banner was unfurled reading: "Khun Vichai, Forever in our Hearts." Then the entire stadium fell silent for two minutes to remember Vichai and the four others killed in the crash as well as servicemen and women who have died in battle on the eve of the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

