English Premier League: Liverpool win 3-0 to go on top of the table

football

Manchester United swept into fourth place in the Premier League as Anthony Martial's sublime strike inspired their 3-0 win over struggling Fulham

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring against Bournemouth. Pic/AFP

Liverpool regained top spot in the Premier League by getting back to winning ways as goals from Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum and Mohamed Salah secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday. Back-to-back draws against Leicester and West Ham had seen Jurgen Klopp's men usurped by Manchester City on goal difference in midweek.

Man United fourth

Manchester United swept into fourth place in the Premier League as Anthony Martial's sublime strike inspired their 3-0 win over struggling Fulham. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side took the lead through Paul Pogba's clinical finish early in the first half at Craven Cottage. But it was Martial who stole the show as the winger raced over half the length of the pitch before finishing emphatically to double United's lead before half-time.

Winners of six consecutive away games in all competitions for the first time since May 2009, United are firmly in the hunt for a top four finish after trailing 11 points behind those places on the day Jose Mourinho was sacked in December. They have won 10 of 11 matches in all competitions since Solskjaer replaced Mourinho as interim boss.

Arsenal win 2-1

Arsenal inflicted more misery on Huddersfield with a 2-1 win away to the bottom-of-the-table club. Alex Iwobi volleyed the Gunners into an early lead and Alexandre Lacazette made it 2-0 before half-time, with Sead Kolasinac's late own-goal no consolation for Huddersfield.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever