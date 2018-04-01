English Premier League: Mohamed Salah turns Liverpool's saviour

Egyptian Mohamed Salah scores late in Liverpool's come-from-behind 2-1 win over Palace



Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is delighted after scoring the winner against Crystal Palace in an EPL encounter on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Mohamed Salah rode to Liverpool's rescue once more with the winner six minutes from time as the visitors ground out a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday to consolidate their Top-4 position.

Luka Milivojevic drove relegation threatened Palace into a 13th minute lead from the penalty spot, and the hosts were left to rue their luck as Liverpool duo Loris Karius and Sadio Mane could easily have been sent-off. Mane levelled four minutes after the break and, despite having one of his quieter games of an incredible debut season at Liverpool, Salah still proved the match winner.

A third straight home defeat for Palace leaves Roy Hodgson's men just two points above the drop zone, having played two games more than Southampton in 18th. Palace's Christian Benteke squandered two scoring chances against his former club, as Karius blocked his efforts. In the final stretch, the home side paid for their missed chances as a stellar Salah found the back of the net for the 29th time this season.

Salah is five goals shy of the Premier League single-season scoring record held by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer in 1993-94 and 1994-95 respectively. With the goal, Salah moved into a tie with Robin van Persie and Cristiano Ronaldo for scoring in the most EPL matches in a single season (21).

21 No. of games Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has scored in to tie with Robin van Persie and Cristiano Ronaldo for netting in the most EPL matches during a season

679 Total no. of Premier League games Liverpool have now won to go level with Arsenal

