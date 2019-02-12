English Premier League: My job at risk, admits Chelsea boss Sarri after 0-6 loss to Man City

football

Sergio Aguero grabbed a hat-trick as Manchester City leapfrogged Liverpool again to top spot in the Premier League on goal difference

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri

Maurizio Sarri admitted his job as Chelsea manager is at risk after Manchester City scored four times inside the first 25 minutes to trash his side 6-0 on Sunday. Sergio Aguero grabbed a hat-trick as City leapfrogged Liverpool again to top spot in the Premier League on goal difference. Chelsea on the other hand slip to sixth with the scale of the defeat putting Sarri's future in doubt.

"I don't know. You have to ask the club," said the Italian when asked if he feared being fired just eight months into a three-year contract at Stamford Bridge. "I am worried about my team, worried about the performance but my job is always at risk."

A 4-0 defeat to Bournemouth in their last away game was Chelsea's heaviest league defeat since 1996. And this was their worst loss in any competition since 1991 after failing to recover from Raheem Sterling's fourth-minute opener.

Eden Hazard went to sleep from Kevin de Bruyne's quickly taken free-kick and Bernardo Silva had acres of space to cross for the England international to fire home. "We conceded the goal after four minutes in a stupid way," added Sarri.

"At that moment we had to only stay in the match and we were not able to stay in the match because we made a lot of mistakes against the wrong opponents. They played really fantastic football today."

