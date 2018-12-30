English Premier League: Tottenham stunned by Wolves
Tottenham's title hopes suffered a damaging blow as Wolves came from behind to win 3-1 at Wembley. Spurs had looked like piling the pressure on leaders Liverpool in the Premier League title race after Harry Kane celebrated his new year MBE in style with a brilliant first-half strike.
But Wolves had other ideas and enjoyed a memorable first visit to the new national stadium as goals from Willy Boly, Raul Jimenez and Helder Costa in the final 18 minutes gave them a deserved three points.
It was a game too far for Spurs, whose relentless run of fixtures finally caught up with them, and they could now end the weekend nine points behind Jurgen Klopp's side.
A memorable year ended on a sour note for Kane, but his achievements in 2018 deserve acknowledging. He bagged his 42nd goal in his 63rd appearance for club and country in a calendar 12 months that saw him win the Golden Boot on the way to captaining the Three Lions to the World Cup semi-finals. Kane would undoubtedly swap all of that for the Premier League trophy.
