English Premier League: Tottenham stunned by Wolves

football

But Wolves had other ideas and enjoyed a memorable first visit to the new national stadium as goals from Willy Boly, Raul Jimenez and Helder Costa in the final 18 minutes gave them a deserved three points

Tottenham Hotspur's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen (C) vies with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves (R) during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Wembley Stadium in London, on December 29, 2018. Pic/AFP

Tottenham's title hopes suffered a damaging blow as Wolves came from behind to win 3-1 at Wembley. Spurs had looked like piling the pressure on leaders Liverpool in the Premier League title race after Harry Kane celebrated his new year MBE in style with a brilliant first-half strike.

But Wolves had other ideas and enjoyed a memorable first visit to the new national stadium as goals from Willy Boly, Raul Jimenez and Helder Costa in the final 18 minutes gave them a deserved three points.

It was a game too far for Spurs, whose relentless run of fixtures finally caught up with them, and they could now end the weekend nine points behind Jurgen Klopp's side.

A memorable year ended on a sour note for Kane, but his achievements in 2018 deserve acknowledging. He bagged his 42nd goal in his 63rd appearance for club and country in a calendar 12 months that saw him win the Golden Boot on the way to captaining the Three Lions to the World Cup semi-finals. Kane would undoubtedly swap all of that for the Premier League trophy.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever