English umpire Nigel Llong pays for damaging door

English umpire Nigel Llong has had his share of issues in this year's IPL, not least when he seemed to have got the playing conditions wrong when an earlier match between RCB and RR became a five-over-a-side affair due to rains

In what will probably go down as a first, an umpire reacted to his own mistake by damaging the door of the Umpires Room. English umpire Nigel Llong has had his share of issues in this year's IPL, not least when he seemed to have got the playing conditions wrong when an earlier match between RCB and RR became a five-over-a-side affair due to rains, but this time he may have just invited more trouble.

On Saturday night, during RCB's final league game, Llong judged Umesh Yadav to have overstepped with the penultimate delivery of the SRH innings. And when the big screen at the Chinnaswamy Stadium showed that Yadav's foot had landed inside the crease, Llong told the protesting bowler off in no uncertain terms.

Once the innings had ended, as confirmed by eyewitnesses, Llong gave the umpires room door a mighty kick, damaging it in the process. Yadav didn't but Llong sure had overstepped.

Llong then paid KSCA Rs 5,000 to cover for the damage. The KSCA, as confirmed by its Hon Secretary, R Sudhakar Rao, has reported the incident to the Committee of Administrators.

