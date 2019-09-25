Enjoy good health in every sip with flavoured tea from Amazon store

If you're tea lover but want to try out the flavours before you spend on them? Here is your chance to try out the sample teabags first and then buy. Now you can buy your favourite teabags online for tasting. Flavours included are classic Assam, chamomile, Darjeeling tea, tulsi green, green tea, jasmine green tea, Kashmiri kahwa, lemon tea, masala chai and peppermint tea.

1. Goodwyn Assorted Tea Bags Gift Box

This Special Collection of Premium Indian Teas has been handpicked for your enjoyment and leisure. Gift a friend or loved one a box of this tea and watch them glow with health! Farming, Processing and Packing the choicest of Tea at our own Tea Estates, we Cherish every little detail about tea, right from our Gardens to Tea Cups. Dedicated to bringing the most authentic teas to tea lovers in the form of loose leaves and Tea Bags, people at Goodwyn ensure that their teas are 7 times fresher. And in case it matters to you, the fresher the tea is, the healthier it is. You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 171. Shop Here

2. TE-A-ME Cranberry Apple Fruit and Flower

Cheer up with the joyful balance of sweet cranberries and juicy apples, perfectly blended to fill your cup with sunshine and laughter. Every Te-a-me is made with love using 100% natural ingredients and real spices. Our teas are heat-sealed with aluminum foil to retain their freshness and aroma at all the times. Check out our range of teas that includes signature black teas, natural green teas, aromatic spice teas, and fruit & flower infusions. You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 219. Shop Here

3. Happy Elephant Assorted Flavour Gift Box

For all of our teas we start with only the finest Premium Teas. They are hand picked and blended by our Tea Master with the purest ingredients available and employ the most dedicate processing techniques to create what we believe to be, the perfect cup. Indulge in the mild yet exotic flavours of the highest quality of tea handpicked from the tea gardens. Rich with antioxidants, sip this daily to derive holistic benefits for mind and body. It fights cellular decay, ageing of skin due to environmental pollution and stress and is an immune system booster. You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 219. Shop Here

4. Typhoo Black Currant Bracer Fruit Infusion

Experience an exotic burst of natural burst of natural fruits with typhoo fruit infusions. Rare 100 percent natural fruit beverages, these soothing and relaxing drinks can be enjoyed hot or cold. Indulge in the rich flavours of black currant in this all season beverage. And enjoy a taste of good health in every sip of this caffeine, sugar and preservative free drink. Indulge in the rich flavors of black currant in this all season beverage. And enjoy a taste of good health in every sip of this caffeine and sugar free drink. A naturally caffeine free, fruity and refreshing infusion with all natural ingredients of juicy blackcurrant berries, hibiscus and rose hip. Blended expertly for the health conscious caffeine-free lovers, this infusion is an instant kick-starter for dull days. You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 255. Shop Here

