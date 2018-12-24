Enjoy sun and sand away from the city to ring in New Year 2019
Usher in the New Year away from the hustle and bustle of the city
Many people will be ringing in the New Year with a bunch of friends at a party, or with family at home while having a quiet one in. But if you don't want to join the herd, then head to a beach near Alibaug to spend the night of December 31 at a camp site.
The curated outing will start off around sunset on the final day of the year, and involve a barbecue, music and dancing, with fireworks at the stroke of midnight to mark the beginning of 2019.
On: December 31, 5 pm
At: Revdanda Beach, Alibaug.
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 2,835
