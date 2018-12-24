Enjoy sun and sand away from the city to ring in New Year 2019

things-to-do

Usher in the New Year away from the hustle and bustle of the city

Many people will be ringing in the New Year with a bunch of friends at a party, or with family at home while having a quiet one in. But if you don't want to join the herd, then head to a beach near Alibaug to spend the night of December 31 at a camp site.

The curated outing will start off around sunset on the final day of the year, and involve a barbecue, music and dancing, with fireworks at the stroke of midnight to mark the beginning of 2019.

On: December 31, 5 pm

At: Revdanda Beach, Alibaug.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 2,835

