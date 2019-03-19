Enjoy your Holi day

things-to-do

Chill by the poolside after you're done playing with colours and listen to a DJ spinning tunes. Or, sit around a bonfire at night before retiring into a tent or villa of your choosing, before heading back the next day

Hue and cry in the hills

Want to play Holi at a remote getaway instead of sticking around in the city? Make to a trip to Forest Hills at Tala, where an eco-friendly event is being organised in the lap of nature. Chill by the poolside after you’re done playing with colours and listen to a DJ spinning tunes. Or, sit around a bonfire at night before retiring into a tent or villa of your choosing, before heading back the next day.

On March 21 to 23, 1 pm

At Forest Hills at Tala, Pitasai Kumbet Road, Raigad.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 5,500

Dance with the stars

Join a Bollywood-themed event that promises to be a star-studded affair. Katrina Kaif will make an appearance at the Bandra five-star where it will be held, apart from a host of other movie celebrities. There will also be live music performances by the likes of Badshah and Arjun Kanungo. What’s more? There are different zones with activities such as hula-hooping and swings, and a food zone.

On March 21, 10 am onwards

At Taj Lands End, Bandstand Fort, BJ Road, Bandra West.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Entry Rs 10,000 onwards

Lake your pick

One thing that’s somewhat of a bother after playing Holi is getting the colours off your skin. No amount of washing and scrubbing helps, sometimes. But, what if you could jump straight into a lake after playing with the colours? How much less hassle, and more fun, would that entail? To find out, join a lakeside camping event

near Kamshet.

On March 21 and 22

At Kamshet (the exact location will be shared post booking).

Log on to trip360.com

Cost Rs 2,450 for overnight stay and Rs 1,800 for day camping

Pool in your resources

A Bandra nightspot will take on a different, more colourful avatar this Holi. Take your friends along for a massive poolside party that will be held there, complete with sprinklers, organic colours, and a DJ playing thumping dance music. The place is a restaurant that sometimes masquerades as a nightclub too. So, expect both scrumptious food and heady booze, apart from groovy tunes and lots of colour,

of course.

On March 21, 10 am onwards

At Su Casa, Bombay Art Gallery, near KC Marg, General Arunkumar Vaidya Nagar, Bandra West.

Call 26515511

Entry Rs 2,000 onwards

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates