Enough greens on your plate?

Updated: May 19, 2019, 10:42 IST | A Correspondent

India's World Cup-bound cricketer Dinesh Karthik posted this picture on Instagram of him having a meal with squash player wife Dipika Pallikal and captioned it

India's World Cup-bound cricketer Dinesh Karthik posted this picture on Instagram of him having a meal with squash player wife Dipika Pallikal and captioned it: "The grass is always greener on the other side."

 
 
 
The grass is always greener on the other side

