Enough is enough, says Vidya Balan on Pakistani artiste ban

bollywood

When asked if art should be kept away from politics, Vidya Balan on Friday said a strong stand needs to be taken this time.

Vidya Balan

With the Hindi film industry condemning the Pulwana terror attack and not releasing films in Pakistan besides banning all Pakistani artistes from working in India, National award-winning actress Vidya Balan on Friday said a strong stand needs to be taken this time.

"Though I have always believed that art should be kept away from all boundaries and politics, I think we have to take a stand now. Enough is enough," Vidya told the media at the launch of her debut radio show "Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho."

In the worst-ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in 1989, a suicide bomber on February 14 rammed his SUV packed with explosives into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district, killing at least 40 troopers. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed later claimed responsibility for the attack.

When asked if art should be kept away from politics, the "Tumhari Sulu" actress said, "As an individual I believe that there is no better way to bring people together than arts, be it music, poetry, dance, theatre, cinema or any other art form. But this time I think we should just take a break from this practice and see what can be done for the future. As I said, some tough calls have to be taken at some point."

A host of Bollywood actors, including Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgan and Vicky Kaushal, among others, have condemned the Pulwama attack. The film "Total Dhamaal" directed by Indra Kumar too did not release in Pakistan for the same reason.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever